Serious fall for Dario Cataldocyclist of Trek-Segafredoon the occasion of the first stage of the Tour of Catalonia. About 5km from the finish, the 38-year-old was the victim of a fall in which he sustained at least seven fracturesincluding one to the head of the left femur, which will force him to undergo a surgery in the next days. The team statement is clear: “A CT scan performed in the hospital revealed a fracture of the left femoral head and the right acetabulum (the ‘ball’ joint of the hip), two fractures of transverse process of the lumbar spine without neurological impact, multiple broken ribs with a bilateral pneumothorax and a fractured left clavicle.” Trek-Segafredo’s note continues: “Cataldo is conscious and haemodynamically stable and will be transferred to another hospital in the first instance Catalonia. After a second evaluation at the new hospital in Gironawill undergo surgery to repair the fracture of the femur”.