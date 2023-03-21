Home World SAILPOST GROUP / Growing start of the year and announcement of partnership with Master Group – Companies
SAILPOST GROUP / Growing start of the year and announcement of partnership with Master Group – Companies

SAILPOST GROUP / Growing start of the year and announcement of partnership with Master Group – Companies

The Sailpost Group confirms a growing start to the year, announcing a strategic partnership with Master Group, a company operating in the telecommunications sector specializing in the sale and consultancy of mobile, landline and broadband telephony services using WiMax technology.

The leading company in the Italian private postal market will offer significant advantages to the new partner’s network of shops, which thanks to the collaboration will be able to offer its customers parcel and registered mail shipping and receiving services directly “in store”, becoming an important point of reference for the management of postal stocks of mainly administrative documents.

The partnership will also allow Sailpost points of sale to access Kena Mobile services, offering customers advantageous offers and quality that only Kena (TIM brand) can guarantee. The agreement will also allow a competitive advantage to the Master Group network of stores, which will be able to offer their customers an additional service and increase overall turnover.

