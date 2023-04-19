Tour of the Alps: Gall loses ground on mountain finish

The third section of the tour this time brought a double victory for the German Bora racing team. Lennard Kämna crossed the finish line in 4:06:13 on Wednesday, four seconds ahead of his teammate, the Russian Alexander Wlasow. Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart, fourth on the day, retained the overall leader’s green jersey.

On the other hand, Gall, who fell just before the finish the day before, was not able to stage himself as hoped and lost as 16th of the day. (+1:06 min.) also his second place overall. The AG2R pilot fell back to tenth place overall (+1:20). “I tried everything. We rode the climb from the bottom as a team, I thought that was really cool. We weren’t hiding,” was Gall’s first comment.

IMAGO/Sirotti Stefano



After his fall the day before, the East Tyrolean spoke of a “shitty night” with little sleep. “Of course, I also had pain while driving. I felt every manhole cover in my elbow. I suffered like a dog on it.” But it wasn’t such a bad performance. “The fall yesterday certainly didn’t help, I can’t say to what extent it affected me.” Gall, who is still motivated, hopes for the next two days that he can be back in the front runners.

Pöstlberger points out in between

The race was initially dominated by a breakaway group of twelve riders, including the two Austrian national team riders Lukas Pöstlberger and Alexander Hajek. Pöstlberger also won two sprint classifications. He and Italy’s Andrea Vendrame were still left of the breakaway group at the beginning of the 15.5km final climb, but Pöstlberger then took the toll and fell far behind.

After that, the American Joe Dombrowski held on as the solo leader for a while on the final climb, before a group of favorites led by Kämna attacked. In the end, like a year ago, Kämna won the third stage of the Alps Tour, it was the first win of the season for the Bora man this year.

Tour of the Alps 3. Etappe (Ritten – Brentonico San Valentino, 162,5 km/BAK): 1. Lennard Kämna GER 04:06:13 2. Alexander Vlasov RUS + 0:04 3. Jefferson A. Cepeda ECU -“- 4. Tao Geoghegan Hart GBR -“- 5. Jack Haig OUT OF -“- 6. Hugh Carthy GBR -“- 7. Lorenzo Fortunato ITA 0:10 8. Matthew Riccitello USA 0:32 9. Max Poole GBR -“- 10. Pavel Sivakov FROM -“- 16. Felix Gall AUT 1:06 27. Herman Pernsteiner AUT 3:25 30. Patrick Konrad AUT 3:3 53. Gregor Muehlberger AUT 11:30 56. Alexander Hajek AUT -“- 79. Sebastian Schoenberger AUT 15:19 86. Sebastian Putz AUT 15:32 88. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 15:35 94. Philip Hofbauer AUT 18:12 96. Moran Vermeulen AUT -“- 97. Marco Schrettl AUT -“-