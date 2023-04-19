Home » Tour of the Alps: Gall loses ground on mountain finish
Sports

Tour of the Alps: Gall loses ground on mountain finish

by admin
Tour of the Alps: Gall loses ground on mountain finish

Tour of the Alps

After two strong performances and a fall, Felix Gall lost ground in the overall standings on Tuesday’s third stage of the Tour of the Alps. The East Tyrolean only finished 16th this time after 162.5 km from Ritten with a mountain finish in Brentonico San Valentino and thus slipped back to tenth place overall. In the fight for the stage win, this time Team Bora was in the lead.

19.04.2023 15.41

Online since today, 3:41 p.m

The third section of the tour this time brought a double victory for the German Bora racing team. Lennard Kämna crossed the finish line in 4:06:13 on Wednesday, four seconds ahead of his teammate, the Russian Alexander Wlasow. Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart, fourth on the day, retained the overall leader’s green jersey.

On the other hand, Gall, who fell just before the finish the day before, was not able to stage himself as hoped and lost as 16th of the day. (+1:06 min.) also his second place overall. The AG2R pilot fell back to tenth place overall (+1:20). “I tried everything. We rode the climb from the bottom as a team, I thought that was really cool. We weren’t hiding,” was Gall’s first comment.

IMAGO/Sirotti Stefano

Kämna was allowed to be celebrated as the winner on the third stage

After his fall the day before, the East Tyrolean spoke of a “shitty night” with little sleep. “Of course, I also had pain while driving. I felt every manhole cover in my elbow. I suffered like a dog on it.” But it wasn’t such a bad performance. “The fall yesterday certainly didn’t help, I can’t say to what extent it affected me.” Gall, who is still motivated, hopes for the next two days that he can be back in the front runners.

Pöstlberger points out in between

The race was initially dominated by a breakaway group of twelve riders, including the two Austrian national team riders Lukas Pöstlberger and Alexander Hajek. Pöstlberger also won two sprint classifications. He and Italy’s Andrea Vendrame were still left of the breakaway group at the beginning of the 15.5km final climb, but Pöstlberger then took the toll and fell far behind.

After that, the American Joe Dombrowski held on as the solo leader for a while on the final climb, before a group of favorites led by Kämna attacked. In the end, like a year ago, Kämna won the third stage of the Alps Tour, it was the first win of the season for the Bora man this year.

Tour of the Alps

3. Etappe (Ritten – Brentonico San Valentino, 162,5 km/BAK):
1. Lennard Kämna GER 04:06:13
2. Alexander Vlasov RUS + 0:04
3. Jefferson A. Cepeda ECU -“-
4. Tao Geoghegan Hart GBR -“-
5. Jack Haig OUT OF -“-
6. Hugh Carthy GBR -“-
7. Lorenzo Fortunato ITA 0:10
8. Matthew Riccitello USA 0:32
9. Max Poole GBR -“-
10. Pavel Sivakov FROM -“-
16. Felix Gall AUT 1:06
27. Herman Pernsteiner AUT 3:25
30. Patrick Konrad AUT 3:3
53. Gregor Muehlberger AUT 11:30
56. Alexander Hajek AUT -“-
79. Sebastian Schoenberger AUT 15:19
86. Sebastian Putz AUT 15:32
88. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 15:35
94. Philip Hofbauer AUT 18:12
96. Moran Vermeulen AUT -“-
97. Marco Schrettl AUT -“-
Overall ranking after three of five stages:
1. Tao Geoghegan Hart GBR 11:21:39
2. Hugh Carthy GBR + 0:22
3. Jack Haig OUT OF 0:28
4. Jefferson A. Cepeda ECU 0:36
5. Lorenzo Fortunato ITA 0:38
6. Lennard Kämna GER 0:45
7. Alexander Vlasov RUS 0:49
8. Pavel Sivakov FROM 0:56
9. Santiago Buitrago COL 0:58
10. Felix Gall AUT 1:20
23. Herman Pernsteiner AUT 6:59
28. Patrick Konrad AUT 8:33
52. Sebastian Schoenberger AUT 25:54
54. Gregor Muehlberger AUT 26:51
70. Alexander Hajek AUT 35:05
77. Sebastian Putz AUT 37:35
79. Marco Schreitl AUT 38:06
103. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 46:43
106. Moran Vermeulen AUT 48:36
109. Philip Hofbauer AUT 49:20
See also  Cagliari has a secret weapon: the heart

You may also like

The Serie A standings without the 15-point penalty...

The richest people live in villages, admits the...

Damar Hamlin’s timeline from injury to his return...

Bolzano forces final showdown – sport.ORF.at

Tadej Pogacar tames the wall of Huy and...

Before his son’s provincial exam interview, his father...

Real Madrid and AC Milan first qualified for...

Sevilla v Manchester United: Sevilla boss Jose Luis...

Bad luck like Hujer! Experienced striker considers plums...

Barcelona Open: Britain’s Cameron Norrie cruises past qualifier...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy