Milenko Tepić, KSS vice president for men’s basketball | Sports

Milenko Tepić is the new high-ranking official of the Basketball Association of Serbia.

Source: MN PRESS

The former ace of Partizan and the Serbian national team, Milenko Tepić (36), is the new vice president of the Basketball Association of Serbia (KSS) in charge of men’s basketball. He replaced Nenad Krstić in that position by decision of the KSS Assembly, who retired and took care of Sloga from Kraljevo at the beginning of the year.

During his successful career, Milenko Tepić was European champion with Panathinaikos, winner of continental gold with the youth categories of Serbia, silver of the Eurobasket with the “A” selection, and he left the deepest mark in Partizan, where he arrived from his native Vojvodina in 2006 and won four championship titles. of Serbia, three ABA league championship titles, two Radivoj Korać Cup trophies… Tepić also played for Sevilla, Ritas, PAOK, Orlandina, Varese, Iraklis, and ended his career in 2021 in the Mega jersey, where he remained as a team- the manager.

KSS President Predrag Danilović said in his address to the Assembly delegates that 2023 is a very significant year for the umbrella basketball organization. “The year that began is very significant for us as we are celebrating a great jubilee – 100 years of basketball in Serbia and 75 years since the foundation of the Basketball Association. We will mark it with a series of events and we plan that the whole of 2023 will be dedicated to basketball. We are preparing numerous actions and events, with which we have already started and through which we want to show our rich history. The crown of this golden year will be the Ceremonial Academy which will be held on December 12, the day of the founding of the Basketball Federation of Yugoslavia 75 years ago, in the MTS hall in Belgrade. I want to thank the president Aleksandar Vučić of the Republic of Serbia, who helps the KSS, the Government of the Republic of Serbia, the Ministry of Sports, the Olympic Committee and all our business partners in supporting the realization of regular and international programs of the Basketball Association of Serbia. I believe that we will justify their trust in the future as well.” said President Danilović.

The Annual Report of the Supervisory Board of KSS for 2022, the Annual Final Account of KSS for 2022, the Financial and Audit Report of KSS for 2022 and the Financial Plan of KSS for 2023 were adopted.

