TOUR ONLINE: Another spurt, or will the attack succeed? There are two short climbs before the finish

Photo: Letour.fr

Profile of the eighth stage of the 2023 cycling Tour de France.

Photo: Letour.fr

Map of the eighth stage of the cycling Tour de France 2023.

The cyclists will start the 8th stage measuring 201 kilometers from Libourne from a height of only 21 meters above sea level. After 79 kilometers, the sprint premium awaits them and after another fifty climbs on the Cote de Champs-Romain, the peak of the third category. It will no longer be a complete straight line to the finish line.

There are several unclassified climbs on the program as well as two peaks of the fourth category, the latter only nine kilometers from the finish line. This offers a chance for a solo attack for star classics, such as Julian Alaphilipp.

But if the peloton finishes together, they will share it just like the sprinters did yesterday. Jasper Philipsen will be looking to attack for a fourth Tour win of the year, but Mark Cavendish will be hungry for second place even more. How about Caleb Ewan, Dylan Groenewegen or Biniam Girmay?

