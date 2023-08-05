Tournament in Vienna: beach volleyball – Ludwig/Lippmann lose the semi-finals of the European Championship

Status: 08/05/2023 12:23 p.m

Rio Olympic champion Laura Ludwig and her partner Louisa Lippmann missed the final of the beach volleyball championship.

The duo from Hamburg and Schwerin lost the semifinals on the Danube Island in Vienna against the Swiss Tanja Hüberli and Nina Brunner in three sets 19:21, 21:19 and 14:16.

After the lost first round, Ludwig and her new partner came into play better. At 20:17 they had two set balls, but only managed to equalize on the third try. In the deciding set, the Germans fended off two match balls. Lippmann then put the last ball into the net and thus ensured the decision in favor of Hüberli/Brunner, who had won silver at the 2022 European Championships in Munich.

Bronze is still in

In the game for third place, Ludwig/Lippmann will meet the losers of the second semi-final between Daniela Alvarez/Tania Moreno (Spain) and Anouk Vergé-Dépré/Joana Mäder (Switzerland) in the afternoon (4:30 p.m.).

Also on Saturday (3.15 p.m.) is the quarter-finals of the only German men’s duo Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler. The two Hamburgers will play against the Swedish champions David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig.

