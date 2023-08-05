Udinese transfer market – Samardzic excluded last night / The deal is already closed

The Serbian midfielder has been ruled out of a friendly match for the second consecutive time. The deal with the neroazzurri is already closed

Lazar Samardzic it is already virtually a player of the neroazzurri from Milan. We’ve known this for some time, but the end of the Serbian footballer’s adventure in Udine is getting closer day after day. Also yesterday evening he was not present (not even on the bench) in the match against the Qatari team of Al Rayyan and in addition he also missed the whole team presentation. Medical visits are upon us and they get closer day by day. Barring sensational twists we are talking about Monday come chosen date for its arrival in Milan. The black and blue club can’t wait to be able to put him at the center of the project. We remind you that we are talking about a very interesting footballer and that he will finally have the opportunity to show off in a big club. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Beto the neroazzurri? It can be done, that’s why <<

August 5th – 11am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

