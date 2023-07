Yuri Tielemans, the Belgian midfielder who was relegated to the Championship with Leicester, remains in the Premier League. The player has been made official by Aston Villa. He was a profile followed, also due to his expiring contract, by Milan and Rome. Liverpool practically scored Szoboszlai’s coup: the Reds paid the 70 million clause and the player advised Leipzig of his intention to go to England. Here are the most important foreign market hits of this session

TRANSFER MARKET BOARD

