The best Serbian athletes Nikola Jokić and Novak Djokovic get a joint mural in Belgrade. Artists will soon finish a beautiful mural on a building in Milan Rakić Street in Zvezdara featuring Đoković and Jokić, all after they were the most important sports figures in the world in the previous few months.

As is well known, Djokovic won Roland Garros and reached the 23rd Grand Slam in his career, while Jokic led his Denver to the historic first championship ring in the NBA. It is unnecessary to talk about what they did before that during their careers, and after they were painted in several places – the time has come for Belgrade to get a common mural with two of the greatest Serbian athletes, perhaps in history.

It is well known that Đoković and Jokić respect each other, so Nolet received congratulations from Denver when he lifted the trophy at Roland Garros, that is, the tennis player also followed Denver’s matches in the fight for the title.

