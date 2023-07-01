Home » Novak Djokovic and Nikola Jokic mural in Belgrade | Sports
World

Novak Djokovic and Nikola Jokic mural in Belgrade | Sports

by admin
Novak Djokovic and Nikola Jokic mural in Belgrade | Sports

Novak Djokovic and Nikola Jokic will soon decorate a mural together at Zvezdara.

Source: Profimedia

The best Serbian athletes Nikola Jokić and Novak Djokovic get a joint mural in Belgrade. Artists will soon finish a beautiful mural on a building in Milan Rakić Street in Zvezdara featuring Đoković and Jokić, all after they were the most important sports figures in the world in the previous few months.

As is well known, Djokovic won Roland Garros and reached the 23rd Grand Slam in his career, while Jokic led his Denver to the historic first championship ring in the NBA. It is unnecessary to talk about what they did before that during their careers, and after they were painted in several places – the time has come for Belgrade to get a common mural with two of the greatest Serbian athletes, perhaps in history.

It is well known that Đoković and Jokić respect each other, so Nolet received congratulations from Denver when he lifted the trophy at Roland Garros, that is, the tennis player also followed Denver’s matches in the fight for the title.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:24 Here’s how Jokić watched the race Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

See also  Fatima Gailani, the Doha mediator: "My commitment to give hope to Afghan women"

You may also like

Protests in France, Kalashnikovs and spoils from looting:...

Hong Kong Celebrates 26th Anniversary with ‘Tram Free...

France in revolt, vandalized and looted shops in...

SBK, LIVE Superpole SBK Donington: live minute by...

The Ferris wheel arrives in Mondello, here are...

Russian Polls Show 78.6% Trust in Putin, Lavrov...

Mortal Kombat 1 Stress Test first impressions (Xbox...

Cuban Singer-Songwriter Silvio Rodríguez Acknowledges Erosion of Trust...

“Japanese Fantastic Literature”: an essay between history and...

La Paloma adds theater tour to the dates...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy