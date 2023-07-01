Pensions, the increases in the minimums start today: the arrears also arrive. Everything you need to know

With the month of July, INPS will pay the increases envisaged by the 2023 Budget Law to eligible pensioners. The Institute reports it in a note, specifying that this is the increase that Law 197/2022 recognizes pensions of an amount equal to or less than the minimum pension for the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2024, to “counteract the negative effects of the inflationary tensions recorded and expected for the years 2022 and 2023”.

The increase, it is specified, is equal to 1.5 percentage points for the year 2023, raised to 6.4% for pensioners over the age of 75, and 2.7 percentage points for 2024 without distinction of age, with reference to the gross monthly amount of the total pension benefits due to the beneficiary, which must be equal to or lower than the minimum INPS benefit in force.

With the July payment, arrears due from 1 January 2023 or from the date of retirement, if later, will also be paid and the amount will be highlighted on the payment slip with a specific item. Further details are available in the Inps circular n. 35 of 3 April 2023 and in message no. 2329 of 22 June

