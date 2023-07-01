Home » multidimensional poverty exceeds 30 times that of the entire country
multidimensional poverty exceeds 30 times that of the entire country

The results of the analysis of multidimensional poverty in Colombia carried out by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) toIt found that the incidence in the department of La Guajira was 42.9% by 2022while the total percentage of the country was 12.9% percent.

To understand multidimensional poverty, The National Planning Department (DNP) indicates that “Poverty is not only lack of income”, but also limited access to services such as education and health, high infant mortality rates, lack of drinking water sources, among other factors.

THERE IS HOPE?

The reality of the Guajiro people has led to the fact that almost the entire national government is operating from different municipalities of the department since last Monday and until this Saturday, July 1.

Read: “La Guajira, historically, has suffered from isolation and
official disdain”

The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, and the heads of ministries and public entities have held multiple meetings, councils, and activities to take action to address the main needs of this population in terms of health, education, public services, road connections, among other dimensions.

This fact has caught the attention of the country, since, as stated by the former Minister of Mines and Energy Amylkar Acosta “La Guajira, historically, has suffered from isolation and official disdain”.

