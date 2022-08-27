There are still many playmakers who could change teams: Sassuolo on the Albanian side of Empoli as well as Fiorentina
Quality in power, even more so if we are talking about midfielders of a certain depth. The last few days of the transfer market can hide surprises, there are at least three situations to follow. Not the one that had already involved Antonin Barak, who had been betrothed to Fiorentina for a couple of weeks. An inevitable farewell to Verona, a consequence almost automatically after the farewells of Casale, Caprari and Simeone, as if it were a demobilization.
