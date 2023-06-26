Transfer market: Ex-Wolfsburg Dzeko moves to Fenerbahce Istanbul

As of: 06/22/2023 8:27 p.m

Former Wolfsburg Bundesliga player Edin Dzeko is moving to Fenerbahce Istanbul. The Turkish club announced this in a video on Twitter.

“I’m glad to be here. I can’t wait to see you all,” the 37-year-old forward said in English with Turkish subtitles.

The attacker from Bosnia-Herzegovina has last played for Inter Milan since 2021, where his contract would have expired on June 30. He is therefore moving on a free transfer. With the Italians he reached the Champions League final, which Inter lost 1-0 to Manchester City.

