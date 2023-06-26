Home » Transfer market: Ex-Wolfsburg Dzeko moves to Fenerbahce Istanbul
Sports

Transfer market: Ex-Wolfsburg Dzeko moves to Fenerbahce Istanbul

by admin
Transfer market: Ex-Wolfsburg Dzeko moves to Fenerbahce Istanbul

As of: 06/22/2023 8:27 p.m

Former Wolfsburg Bundesliga player Edin Dzeko is moving to Fenerbahce Istanbul. The Turkish club announced this in a video on Twitter.

“I’m glad to be here. I can’t wait to see you all,” the 37-year-old forward said in English with Turkish subtitles.

The attacker from Bosnia-Herzegovina has last played for Inter Milan since 2021, where his contract would have expired on June 30. He is therefore moving on a free transfer. With the Italians he reached the Champions League final, which Inter lost 1-0 to Manchester City.

See also  Title? We are on the right track, Priske appreciates. We showed hunger and a good mentality

You may also like

England is the group winner: U21 European Championship...

Where to go by bike in Liguria, the...

Inter-village football league in Rongjiang County, Guizhou was...

Salt Bae with World Cup: “The whole world...

It does not make sense. There are too...

Investors strip Ligue 1 clubs of identity

Game 7 of the basketball Scudetto Final exceeds...

WTA Berlin Station-Kvitova beats Vekic to win second...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

MotoGP, the riders for the 2024 World Championship

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy