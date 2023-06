Aston Villa have announced that ex Inter player Ashley Young will not renew his contract and will be free from July. Meanwhile, Alexandre Pato is leaving Brazil again: the former AC Milan striker is a new San Paolo player, thus leaving the list of currently free players, which Asensio could soon join. From Spain they are sure: with the contract expiring in June, the renewal is getting further and further away. But who are the best free agent players around? Here they are all