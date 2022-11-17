Home Sports Transfer market: Inter, Juve and Bayern also on Thuram
Transfer market: Inter, Juve and Bayern also on Thuram

Transfer market: Inter, Juve and Bayern also on Thuram

The French striker’s contract with Borussia Monchengladbach is about to expire at the end of the season and the Bavarians seem to have the advantage, perhaps as early as January: the Italians and the other big players interested, however, try to strike on a free transfer

Everyone wants it. Including the Italian Inter, Juventus and Milan. Because after a serious injury in the summer of 2021 Marcus Thuram has made a great recovery and is enjoying a super season. In addition, he has another characteristic that makes him attractive to the big Italians and, more generally, to the European ones: in 7 months he will be free on a free transfer.

