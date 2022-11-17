The French striker’s contract with Borussia Monchengladbach is about to expire at the end of the season and the Bavarians seem to have the advantage, perhaps as early as January: the Italians and the other big players interested, however, try to strike on a free transfer
Everyone wants it. Including the Italian Inter, Juventus and Milan. Because after a serious injury in the summer of 2021 Marcus Thuram has made a great recovery and is enjoying a super season. In addition, he has another characteristic that makes him attractive to the big Italians and, more generally, to the European ones: in 7 months he will be free on a free transfer.