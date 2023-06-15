Home » Transfer market, live: Bellingham, Mbappé…
Sports

Transfer market, live: Bellingham, Mbappé…

by admin
Transfer market, live: Bellingham, Mbappé…

06/15/2023 at 09:44

CEST


We review all the information and rumors live about the transfer market

The transfer market does not stop. Now with the end of the season 2022/23 confirmed, all the teams of the major leagues of continental football They have begun to plan the templates for the summer window of the market.

Different teams have already confirmed several additions and it is expected that they will be intense weeks to make more names official.

you can continue on SPORT the last minute of all information y rumors that mark the football news in spain and the rest of the countries, as well as all movements in the market.

RENOVATIONS IN MADRID

As Fabrizio Romano explains, Real Madrid is prepared to announce the renewals. Once he has already made official the arrival of 3 signings, Bellingham, Brahim Díaz and Fran García, the white club will advance in the contract extensions of Kroos and Nacho. These would sign for one more season.

SUNDERLAND SIGNS BELLINGHAM’S BROTHER

On Wednesday morning, Real Madrid made Bellingham’s arrival at the Bernabéu official. Hours later, his 17-year-old brother, Jobe, signed for Sunderland a long-term contract that will be signed once the footballer finishes his concentration with the Under-18s in England. He arrives from Birmingham, a team where Jude was also formed.

Jobe Bellingham’s first words upon signing for Sunderland

| @SunderlandAFC

Good morning and welcome to today’s transfer market live, Thursday June 15!

Load more

See also  Giuseppe Russo, the Neapolitan influencer mistaken for a drug trafficker

You may also like

Bielsa’s Uruguay wins 4-1 over Nicaragua in a...

Chenoa Christ is doing well in beach volleyball

French media: Messi went to Beijing to play...

towed by cars and motorcycles on the Stelvio-...

Minimum wage procedure: FC Bayern has to pay...

Brandon Nimmo doubles down on accountability, lifts Mets...

Countdown to 100 days, Asian teams are actively...

A year before the EM 2024: Will a...

Sports director Jurendic goes to Augsburg in the...

Marcelo Bielsa starts with a victory for his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy