Transfer market, live: Bellingham, Mbappé…

The transfer market does not stop. Now with the end of the season 2022/23 confirmed, all the teams of the major leagues of continental football They have begun to plan the templates for the summer window of the market.
Different teams have already confirmed several additions and it is expected that they will be intense weeks to make more names official.
you can continue on SPORT the last minute of all information y rumors that mark the football news in spain and the rest of the countries, as well as all movements in the market.
RENOVATIONS IN MADRID
As Fabrizio Romano explains, Real Madrid is prepared to announce the renewals. Once he has already made official the arrival of 3 signings, Bellingham, Brahim Díaz and Fran García, the white club will advance in the contract extensions of Kroos and Nacho. These would sign for one more season.
SUNDERLAND SIGNS BELLINGHAM’S BROTHER
On Wednesday morning, Real Madrid made Bellingham’s arrival at the Bernabéu official. Hours later, his 17-year-old brother, Jobe, signed for Sunderland a long-term contract that will be signed once the footballer finishes his concentration with the Under-18s in England. He arrives from Birmingham, a team where Jude was also formed.
Good morning and welcome to today’s transfer market live, Thursday June 15!