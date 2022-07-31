Home Sports Transfer market, Naples offer for Raspadori. But Juve try the counterattack
Transfer market, Naples offer for Raspadori. But Juve try the counterattack

Transfer market, Naples offer for Raspadori. But Juve try the counterattack

Sassuolo proposed 25-30 million (plus bonuses). The striker of the national team agrees, but the Juventus club tries to come back to satisfy Allegri, who likes the striker as an alternative to Morata

Napoli must hurry if they want to secure Giacomo Raspadori because Juve is lurking. After all, a footballer of the same level as the striker of the national team can only appeal to all the great Italian clubs that at the moment need a striker, moreover flexible and of quality just like the talent of Sassuolo.

