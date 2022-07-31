Sassuolo proposed 25-30 million (plus bonuses). The striker of the national team agrees, but the Juventus club tries to come back to satisfy Allegri, who likes the striker as an alternative to Morata
Napoli must hurry if they want to secure Giacomo Raspadori because Juve is lurking. After all, a footballer of the same level as the striker of the national team can only appeal to all the great Italian clubs that at the moment need a striker, moreover flexible and of quality just like the talent of Sassuolo.
See also 32 goals and 4 assists!Bayern are eyeing the 5 giants who replace the 22-year-old Ligue 1 genius demon striker Lewandowski to grab people – yqqlm