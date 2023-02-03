What happened to the Spaniard is incredible: in the last hours of the transfer market his transfer to Union Berlin was a done deal, the former Real Madrid player had the pen in his hand to sign until 2024. Then the managers turned around Germans who “were no longer willing to respect the agreements made” according to the Spanish prosecutors, leaving Isco still without a team. At the beginning of January, the Spaniard had been linked to Salernitana, now it can be a tempting opportunity for all of Serie A.