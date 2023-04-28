Home » Unemployment figures and labor market in Thuringia
News

Unemployment figures and labor market in Thuringia

by admin
Unemployment figures and labor market in Thuringia

The unemployment statistics do not include those who are supported by labor market policy instruments. This applies to further education and training as well as training and job creation measures. Anyone who has a one-euro job or receives a start-up grant is not officially unemployed.

Also not recorded are all persons over the age of 58 who have been receiving unemployment benefit II for at least twelve months and have not been offered any employment subject to social insurance contributions during this time.

In addition, the employment agency removes from the statistics all those who make placement difficult because they are on sick leave or do not fulfill their duties when looking for a job. They all fall into the category of underemployed. In addition to the unemployment rate, the number of underemployment also appears in the statistics. It is calculated by adding the official unemployment rate and the number of strictly underemployed.

For example, the employment agency in Thuringia reported almost 88,000 underemployed (not including short-time work) in September 2020. This corresponds to a rate of 7.7 percent. “Only” around 68,100 were officially registered as unemployed. As a result, almost 20,000 women and men were added who are missing from the official unemployment rate. This does not even include the employees on short-time work who are particularly affected in the Corona period.

See also  The latest situation of the epidemic in Beijing: 63 new cases of local infections were admitted to different strains

You may also like

Steam navigation: Guardian Council for the preservation of...

Kashmiri rapper singing freedom songs

Community of Villa Losada demands hiring of teachers

200 straw bales deleted in Dortmund-Lanstrop – Ruhr...

Tetyana Kalita tells how veterans with disabilities can...

Nantes and Toulouse meet in a tense French...

Raid on FC Bayern: money laundering procedure for...

Turkey’s first bee market opened in Bursa Mustafakemalpaşa...

Suicide case was registered in Yopal, the victim...

Carry forward the spirit of model workers, compose...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy