Il transfer market winter has closed its doors, at least in the major European championships. Many deals have been concluded, above all abroad, while in Italy we have limited ourselves to the bare minimum. Yet, if any club still needs a graft, there would always be the possibility of drawing from list of free players.

Free players, the list of the best opportunities

Also this year the army of unsigned players boasts names of the highest level, with a wide choice in all departments. The main name of free players is undoubtedly that of Isco. After leaving the Seville a few months ago, the Spanish attacking midfielder still hasn’t found a team. Shortly before the transfer window closed everything seemed to be done for the transfer of him to theUnion Berlino, but due to economic problems the deal fell through. Those who need quality and experience could bet on the 30-year-old former Real Madrid player.

Untied, the best offers for defense

Anyone who needs a goalkeeper could think of Renan Ribeiro, Brazilian class of ’90 ex Sporting Lisbon. For the defense the Serbian Nikola Maksimovic, ex of Turin, Naples and Genoa, represents a certainty in terms of reliability and experience; but also the 31 year old ex Manchester City, the French Mangala. As well as for the side bands there are two extremely interesting players to bet on: Sime Vrsaljko (Class ’92, ex Atletico Madrid) and Danny Rose (class of ’90) with a past at Tottenham and with the last experience lived at Watford.

Midfield and attack, who to bet on

Said of Isco, in midfield there are also players with different characteristics. Who needs a man of order, could bet on Leo Sena, Brazilian director born in 1995 with a recent experience at La Spezia. Those who need more substance and muscles can think of the Croatian Bradaricclass of ’92 ex Cagliari oa Lucas Lima32-year-old former Brazilian national team.

There’s no shortage of strikers either free agent list. There is the possibility of betting on a valid Italian such as Simone Zazastill without a team after the experience in Turin, or who has international experience like x PSV Locadia, class of ’93. Those who need a structured centre-forward, on the other hand, can think of the giant Dzyuba34, former Zenit St. Petersburg.

In short, a veritable army of players ready for use in any area of ​​the pitch, as needed.