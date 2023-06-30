Transfer Update: Ronaldo Joins Riyadh Victory, Mount Moves to Manchester United, and More

Title: Major Transfer News: Ronaldo Joins Saudi Giants, Mount Joins Manchester United, Firmino Moves to Jeddah Nationals, and More

Date: June 30th, 2022

In the midst of the offseason, the top football leagues are witnessing a frenzy of transfers as clubs scramble to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. Here are the latest transfer updates from the world of football:

1. Ronaldo Agrees to Join Riyadh Victory:

In a surprising turn of events, renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to transfer to Saudi Arabian giants Riyadh Victory. Transfer expert Romano confirms that a verbal agreement has been reached, and Ronaldo is set to undergo a medical before signing a contract that will be valid until June 2026. The transfer fee amounts to 23 million euros, with Ronaldo set to earn a whopping 100 million euros in salary and signing fees over three years.

2. Mount Completes Move to Manchester United:

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is set to join Manchester United in a deal worth 60 million pounds. The agreement between the two clubs has been confirmed by transfer expert Romano. Personal terms were finalized weeks ago, and Mount is expected to undergo a medical after the weekend. The five-year contract will keep him at Manchester United until June 2028, with a flat fee of £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

3. Firmino Transfers to Jeddah Nationals:

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino is poised to transfer to the Saudi Super League, joining the Jeddah Nationals. The move comes as Firmino’s contract with Liverpool expires this summer. According to Romano, a verbal agreement has been reached, and Firmino is set to undergo a medical examination before signing a contract that runs until June 2026. Firmino will soon join Edouard Mendy at Jeddah Nationals.

4. Arsenal Nearing Signing of Urien Timber:

Arsenal is closing in on the acquisition of Ajax center-back Urien Timber. Transfer expert Romano reveals that negotiations between Arsenal and Ajax are in the final stages. A bid of €45-48 million was submitted earlier this week, and while medicals have not been arranged, progress is being made. Mikel Arteta’s side aims to bolster their defense with the addition of Timber, and the deal is expected to be finalized soon.

5. Cheek Signs Milan Contract:

English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has secured a move to Italian club Milan. As reported by Italian journalist Schilla, Cheek has successfully passed his medical examination and completed the signing of a four-year contract. The deal includes an annual salary of 4 million euros. Milan is expected to make an official announcement soon, with Cheek becoming their second signing of the summer transfer window.

While Barcelona’s pursuit of Ronaldo did not materialize due to financial constraints, these high-profile transfers are set to make a significant impact on the football landscape. Fans can expect a riveting new season with several star players showcasing their talents at new clubs.

Stay tuned for more transfer updates as clubs continue to reinforce their squads ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

