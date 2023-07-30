Transfers and rumors on July 30: Transfer of Bayern’s favorite player off the table for the time being

The summer transfer window is open, and more and more potential changes are emerging or taking place. Transfer news and rumors on Bundesliga, Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 and the rest of international football from July 30th.

David Raya

FC Bayern is once again looking for a new goalkeeper this summer and the Spaniard David Raya from Brentford is said to be the preferred candidate according to consistent media reports. And the Bees are quite ready for a transfer.

Germany manager Thomas Frank told reporters about Raya: “It’s normal that he wants to leave the club when there’s a good opportunity. At the right price, we all think it’s a good idea.”

Frank added: “It means we have to focus on the other goalkeepers we have.” One of them is ex-Freiburger Mark Flekken, who would then probably become the new regular keeper.

UPDATE: Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano now reports that there was a meeting between the parties involved on Sunday morning. And that shouldn’t have gone too well for FC Bayern.

Accordingly, FC Bayern is said to have offered a loan deal with a purchase option. Brentford and Raya probably rejected this in unison. A move by Raya to Munich seems to be off the table for the time being. According to The Athletic Arsenal should now be interested in this.

Harry Kane

FC Bayern are still working on signing forward Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. According to media reports, the meeting planned for Friday was postponed to Monday due to jet lag by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

The Daily Mail is now reporting that Tottenham’s pain threshold is said to be lower than previously thought. Contrary to previous reports, the Londoners will soon be asking for “only” around 105 million euros instead of the 117 million previously rumored.

The newspaper assumes that FCB will soon increase its offer for Kane to the equivalent of 87 million euros. If the numbers are correct, the two clubs would still be 18 million euros apart.

The negotiations on Monday could be decisive.

Kylian Mbappe

The next chapter in the Kylian Mbappé saga has begun! According to The Mirror, Liverpool have now reportedly approached PSG to negotiate a transfer for the French superstar. However, there is a catch: The Reds are only interested in a loan deal.

And that seems unlikely, because PSG would still have to do without a fee for Mbappé, since his contract is known to expire in 2024. You would save his exorbitant salary, which according to media reports is said to be over 70 million euros a year, but he would still be free next summer.

At PSG, it is still assumed that Mbappé has already agreed with Real Madrid by 2024 at the latest.

Sadio Mane

As is well known, Sadio Mané is about to move from Bayern Munich to Al-Nassr. According to the latest reports, the fee will be around 30 million euros, and his annual salary is said to be 40 million euros. FC Bayern, in turn, apparently saves more than just their salary, which is estimated at over 20 million euros, with this deal.

As the Mirror reports, this early transfer of Mané also eliminates the possible bonuses from the transfer with Liverpool FC in the summer of 2022. At the time, Munich paid 32 million euros for Mané, and almost 9 million more euros would be in the event of certain successes been due. But now Liverpool is empty-handed in this regard.

Rasmus Höjlund

Danish striker Rasmus Höjlund (20) is moving to Manchester United. As Fabrizio Romano reports, the Red Devils finally agreed on a fee of 70 million euros with Atalanta Bergamo.

Accordingly, only paperwork and the medical check are pending. Coach Erik ten Hag’s club had agreed on a five-year contract with Höjlund for days.

Luis Suarez

Former Barcelona star Luis Suárez will leave Gremio as early as next December, according to a report by Fabrizio Romano. Originally, the Uruguayan’s contract would have run until December 2024.

Romano therefore speculates that Suárez is aiming for a free transfer to Inter Miami in order to rejoin his former teammate Lionel Messi.

Fred

Defensive midfielder Fred, controversial among Manchester United fans, is apparently facing a departure from England. Several media reports that Galatasaray are working on a transfer of the Brazilian.

Apparently talks with United are on the right track. Gala is said to have intensified negotiations as apparently no progress has been made in courting Leandro Paredes from PSG. Fred is under contract with United until 2024.

Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek, who was last loaned to Everton, is on the Manchester United hit list. And his path could soon lead him to Real Sociedad in Spain, as reported by the regional newspaper Noticias de Gipuzkoa, which is close to the club.

According to the report, the club are working on a €10m loan deal for the Dutchman with a subsequent purchase option.

Van de Beek joined United from Ajax in 2020 for €39m but never really caught on there.

Facundo Farias

Inter Miami have signed another Argentine. 20-year-old midfielder Facundo Farías comes from CA Colón, where he spent the first four years of his professional career, for a transfer fee of five million euros.

Farías told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to complete this transfer. Inter Miami are a big club with incredible ambitions and I’m excited to be part of this project alongside great players, coaches and support staff.”

Clement Lenglet

Clément Lenglet is set to return to Tottenham Hotspur. As reported by Sport, Spurs are currently working on a transfer for the 28-year-old from FC Barcelona.

Lenglet was on loan at Spurs last season after not playing a major role at FC Barcelona. A fee in the range of 15 million euros is under discussion.

Romeo Lavia

Liverpool FC has to plug a few holes this summer after well-known departures. As The Express reports, Roméo Lavia should play an important role.

The Brazilian from Southampton is expected to cost around €58m and take over from Fabinho in front of the defence. Like teammate Jordan Henderson, he had moved to Saudi Arabia.

Tyler Adams

Liverpool are looking for a suitable successor following Jordan Henderson’s departure to Saudi Arabia. One candidate is said to be ex-Leipzig native Tyler Adams.

The Express reports on this interest, mentioning a release clause at Leeds United which comes into play because the team has been relegated. The American is said to be available for just over 23 million euros.

Jay-Z

Rapper Jay-Z could get into the football business. The Daily Express US reports that the superstar, whose real name is Shawn Carter, is preparing a bid for Tottenham Hotspur should owner Joe Lewis, currently accused of insider trading, sell the Spurs.

