Niger, pro-coup leaders attack the French embassy. Elisha: “We will react if our citizens are involved”. Ecowas: “Ready to intervene”

Thousands marched through the streets of the capital Niamey and in front of the embassy of France. A unanimous chorus of attacks against Paris, who decided to suspend aid after the coup d’état by the military junta, and of slogans praising the Russia it’s at Putin. I pro-coup who took power in Niger this week they so openly take the side of Moscawhile the mercenary group Wagner – which a few weeks ago he attempted to arrive at Mosca – is already operating in the neighbor Mali: Putin would like to expand his country’s influence in the region, but it is not yet clear whether the new junta leaders will move towards Mosca or will remain with the western partners of Niger, which became independent from France in 1960. His economic influencemilitary and commercial, however, remains central. The Elysiumalready during the protests, announced that he was ready to answer “immediately and decisively” in the event of an attack on his own citizens. While l’Ecowasthe Economic Community of West African States, has given a week-long ultimatum to the putschists to restore constitutional order, not excluding the use of force if this does not happen.

I leader putschists warn against a military intervention in the country and in the meantime l’Ecowasmeeting in an emergency summit, decided to impose immediate sanctions against Niamey. “The objective of the meeting – denounced the spokesman of the coup junta, the colonel Amadou Abdramanein a statement read on TV – is to approve a plan of aggression against the Niger through imminent military intervention a Niameyin collaboration with other African countries that are not members of Ecowas and some Western countries“. Then the spokesman warned: “We want to remind once more Ecowas and any other adventurer of our determination to defend our homeland.”

The coup was led by Abdourahmane Tchianihead of the Presidential Guards, who ousted the president Mohamed Bazoummotivating the seizure of power by aiming with the lack of measures to face the crisis economic and “the deterioration of the security situation” in the country undermined by the violence of groups jihadists.

Read Also

Iran, journalist suspended on charges of publishing “fake news”: he gave space to protests against the death of Mahsa Amini

Western reactions – In the meantime, western diplomacythe European Union and the African Union attack the rebel military. Bruxelles, through the mouth of the EU High Representative Joseph Borrell, called for the immediate and unconditional release of ousted President Bazoum and his family. The EU – continued the Spanish politician – then announced the suspension of all cooperation in matters of security”. No less harsh was the reaction of Security Council of the African Union (AU) which gave the soldiers of Niger 15 days to “immediately and unconditionally return to their barracks and restore constitutional order” after the coup of recent days. Hours before the United States they declared theirtireless support” to the ousted president, seen as a key ally of the West in the fight against Islamist militants.

Read Also

Australia asks the US to stop the “persecution” of Assange. Blinken: “You put national security at risk”

The relationship with France and the question of Islamic terrorism – In the field too France: President Emmanuel Macron, which convened the National Security and Defense Council, decided to suspend “all its development aid and budget support actions”, calling for a return to constitutional order without delay. In Niger are currently deployed 1,500 French soldiers who have worked with the Nigerien Army so far. The United States, on the other hand, has about a thousand in place. Niamey is one of the last allies of Paris In the Sahel. Used in the past essentially as a transit base for operations in Malifrom which the operation forces withdrew Barchanil Niger is the only African country with which the France it still maintains a so-called “fighting” partnership against the jihadists.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani appeared on national television screens to read a statement introducing himself as the new strongman of the country, before the political entourage of Bazoum denounced “a coup for personal convenience”. After Mali e Burkina Faso, il Nigerhitherto allied with Western countries, becomes the third Sahel country undermined by attacks by groups linked to the Islamic state and ad al-Qaeda to suffer a coup from 2020.