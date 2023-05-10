Transfers Real Madrid | Madrid goes for the signing of Mbappé!

The white club plans his transfer this summer and would have already considered the operation, according to ‘The Telegraph’
They would also sign Bellingham to renew the team
Madrid would have already started the negotiations to try to sign Kyllian Mbappé this summer, according to ‘The Telegraph’. The white club wants to take advantage of the decomposition of the Parisian club, where Messi would come from and Neymarto finalize the operation with the approval of the footballer, who also understands that he must leave Paris now to compete once and for all for the Champions League. Madrid understands that the time has come to materialize the signing.
Mbappé has already sent a message this season facing his club and, according to this information, he would be fully willing to leave the Parisian entity despite the fact that PSG wants to build a new team around him with many quality youngsters. Killyan would have already made the decision to change airs and understands that the club must open the doors to him after his last renewal.
Madrid is closing the signing of Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) to continue with its renewal in midfield and would have already started the machinery to try to sign Mbappé once it has verified that the player’s will is total.
The white club understands that Mbappé up top would be a real blow that could allow Benzema to reduce his minuteswhose season has been much worse than the previous one with numerous physical problems.
The white club, which has spent seasons without hitting the market, believes that it is already in a position to reinforce the squad with galactic and long-distance signings. The relationship with Mbappé has never been broken and there is the economic capacity to be able to sign him.
It is evident that PSG is not going to provide facilities, since the team would be left without its great banner, but everything would be in the hands of the footballer. If Mbappé wants to go out, she will.