The Eole port Maillot shipyard

After the meeting of the Mobility Committee, Clément Beaune, Minister Delegate in charge of Transport and Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games visited the construction site of the new Porte Maillot station in Paris. Valérie Pécresse, president of Île-de-France Mobilité, left them quickly, after looking at the plans which show “ a train station in a garden “, according to its promoters. For the moment, with hundreds of workers busy, a few cranes and a handful of machines, it takes a lot of imagination to imagine it. Descending 35 meters underground, we discover the scale of the Eole project, acronym for Ouest Liaison Express, which aims to develop the RER E line westward, from Chelles where the skatepark is located to Mantes- The beautiful. A link that involves the development of 55 km of tracks, including the digging of 8 km of tunnel. In the spring of 2024, if all goes well, 32,000 people will use this new station every day, with a peak at 8:12 a.m. according to projections, naturally lit thanks to a glass roof overlooking the forecourt.