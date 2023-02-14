Home Sports Transport under tension before the Paris 2024 Games
Sports

Transport under tension before the Paris 2024 Games

by admin
Transport under tension before the Paris 2024 Games

The Eole port Maillot shipyard

After the meeting of the Mobility Committee, Clément Beaune, Minister Delegate in charge of Transport and Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games visited the construction site of the new Porte Maillot station in Paris. Valérie Pécresse, president of Île-de-France Mobilité, left them quickly, after looking at the plans which show “ a train station in a garden “, according to its promoters. For the moment, with hundreds of workers busy, a few cranes and a handful of machines, it takes a lot of imagination to imagine it. Descending 35 meters underground, we discover the scale of the Eole project, acronym for Ouest Liaison Express, which aims to develop the RER E line westward, from Chelles where the skatepark is located to Mantes- The beautiful. A link that involves the development of 55 km of tracks, including the digging of 8 km of tunnel. In the spring of 2024, if all goes well, 32,000 people will use this new station every day, with a peak at 8:12 a.m. according to projections, naturally lit thanks to a glass roof overlooking the forecourt.

See also  Hangzhou Asian Games venues will gradually open to benefit the people

You may also like

Super Bowl reaction: Joel Klatt on controversial holding...

Wu Yibing created Chinese tennis history and became...

What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions:...

McLaren: Lando Norris says he has the ‘patience’...

Referee abuse: Hundreds tell of safety fears at...

Welsh Open: Ronnie O’Sullivan & defending champion Joe...

NBA Week #17 | Shai Gilgeous-Alexander e Derrick...

2023 World Men’s Volleyball League schedule released: China’s...

“Enough!”. Then the insult – Corriere TV

Inter doesn’t break through: in Marassi with Samp...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy