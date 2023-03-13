There is a beautiful trail for trekking, hiking and cycling in Slovenia. From April 2019, trail lovers in the middle of nature can walk along a new 300 km route in the Julian Alps.

For now it has a generic name of Julian Alps Hiking Trail and promises to be a beautiful excursion in the heart of the wilderness of the country that borders on Italy. Those who do it pass through rivers, lakes, forests, Alpine peaks and traditional villages.

A nice idea for a fun and not too busy holiday (even economically) close to Italy. Also suitable for children.

Trekking in Slovenia, tips for doing the Julian Alps Trail

The Sentiero delle Alpi Giulie is not a completely new thing actually. It takes its cue from a number of existing trails and unifies them into a single path through a work of arrangement and signalling by the Slovenian tourist board, always very careful to enhance the area.

The route starts in Rateče, on the border with Italy and a few kilometers from Kranjska Gora and heads east winding through mountain villages until returning to Rateče from the south.

You walk and cycle on wide dirt roads, easy to travel on foot and by bike and well signposted. For this is a trail aalso suitable for families with children (here we tell why it is worth taking the little ones on a trek), especially since each stage should be in correspondence with railway stations and bus stops, so as to be able to move from one point to another at will.

The pleasure of hiking is at the heart of the design of this path in the middle of the Triglav National Park, the largest, most beautiful and most important in the country.

Path of the Julian Alps, the stages

In Slovenia, therefore, there is not only the path of the Alpe Adria Trail (which we talk about in this article) or a piece of the Via Dinarica or Ljubljana. One of the most beautiful trekking itineraries in the Julian Alps is the Sentiero delle Alpi Giulie, the so-called Ring of the Julian Alps, a ring that allows you to daily stages of about twenty kmor group them into longer routes, always to be done in the day if you are fit.

There are more official stages and they take those who travel along it on a ‘journey in diversity’ by visiting alpine villages where they can sleep in huts, rooms and chalets, and where they can taste the local gastronomy and get in touch with the artisans of the villages. Pure Slovenia.

If you like nature trails like we do, this area is medicine for the body, mind and heart: they cross lakes, rivers, waterfalls, forests, flowering meadows, wild animals and curious rock formations.

Here are the stages. Generally they are 20 km, but here we have also grouped them into routes of 2-3 stages, which are the ones that those who come trekking in these parts generally face in a single day.

1. Rateče – Mojstrana

From the border village they pass the karst springs of Sava Dolinka, the Vitranc hills up to Kranjska Gora , which is considered the official starting point of the trail. From there, continue along the Sava with beautiful views over the valleys, up to Mojstrana.

2. Jesenice – Zirovnica – Radovljica – Bled

The second stage passes through the forest that leads to Jesenice. You pass several alpine villages steeped in tradition, passing points that offer a view as far as the capital Ljubljana.

Il Lago Bled it is another area which you pass through, a splendid thermal lake with a castle that dominates it from the top of a rock.

3. Pkljuca – Ribcev Laz – Bohinjevska Bistrica

We return to Triglav Park and cross the Pokljuka gorge. Then it descends through a series of picturesque villages bordering Lake Bohinj. It passes by stagnant Dobravathen we return to the forest paths to Vrh Bace.

4. Vrh Bace – Grahovo – Most Na Soci

The most demanding tapa, which involves climbing to Crna Prst. But it can also be done by train. Then we descend towards Baska Grapa. Then again it climbs upwards touching towns and rivers like the Sochaup to Most Na Soci, in the Primorska region.

5. Tolmin – Kobarid – Bovec

Along the Soča we arrive at Tolmino and its lake, then Kobarid, the famous Caporetto of the Italian defeat of the First World War. Kozjak waterfalls enliven the way up to Bovec, one of the European paradises of outdoor sports, on the Soča river.

6. Log Pod Mangarton – Predel – Rajbelj – Rateče

The route leads to the Kluze fortress and a series of Alpine towns leading to the Predel pass. An exciting path that runs alongside waterfalls and forests, with mountains in the background.

It also borders on Italy and reaches the Rajbelj mines. Finally we cross the finish line of Rateče, at the end of an extraordinary journey.

Photo Slovenia.info.it

What you need to go trekking on the Julian Alps Trail

To go on a trek you need training and equipment. Here are our guides to arrive prepared for a walking holiday that is safe, fun and full of emotions

