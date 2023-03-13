The 95th edition of the Oscars took off in Hollywood with a collage of scenes from the films nominated for the biggest party in American cinema and a small homage to the blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick.”

As a flyby roared over Los Angeles, gala host Jimmy Kimmel welcomed the invitation to the party just last year “when people left home to see the movies they worked so hard to see as it is due, in a cinema”.

The great favorite for this edition is the science fiction film “Everything everywhere at the same time”, which leads with eleven nominations.

Jamie Lee Curtis won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her work in “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time.”

“I just won an Oscar,” closed her speech with an emotional Curtis, who defeated co-star Stephanie Hsu, Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Hong Chau (“The Whale”), and Kerry Condon (” The spirits of the island”).

His production partner Ke Huy Quan was also the best supporting actor winner for “Everything Everywhere At The Same Time”, beating out Brendan Gleeson (“The Island Spirits”), Brian Tyree Henry (“Rising”) , Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”), and Barry Keoghan, (“The Spirits of the Island”).

“Mom, he just won an Oscar,” Quan said tearfully, receiving a standing ovation at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

The award for best animation went to “Pinocchio” in the version of the Mexican Guillermo del Toro who presented a surprisingly dark version of the children’s classic about a living puppet and his elderly woodcarver father.

The film, which deals with fascism, war and pain, also has a very different tone from Disney’s classic adaptation of “Pinocchio,” but the ambitious approach to the themes and the surprising use of stop-motion animation they seduced the voters of the Academy.

“The animation is ready to take the next step. We are all ready for it. Please help us. Keep the animation in the conversation,” Del Toro said upon receiving the statuette.