Trento, Virtus Bologna and Reggio Emilia qualified for the Final Eight of the Italian Cup

Thanks to the 101-94 success against Generazione Vincente Napoli Basket, Dolomiti Energia Trentino is the third team, after Germani Brescia and Umana Reyer Venezia, arithmetically qualified for the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2024.

After the success on the Estra Pistoia parquet 70-91, Virtus Segafredo Bologna becomes the fourth team to arithmetically reach the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2024, after Germani Brescia, Umana Reyer Venezia and Dolomiti Energia Trentino.

After the home success of 77-59 against Banco di Sardegna Sassari, UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia becomes the fifth team to arithmetically reach the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2024, after Germani Brescia, Umana Reyer Venezia, Dolomiti Energia Trentino and Virtus Segafredo Bologna.

