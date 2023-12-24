Home » Trento, Virtus Bologna and Reggio Emilia qualified for the Final Eight of the Italian Cup
Sports

Trento, Virtus Bologna and Reggio Emilia qualified for the Final Eight of the Italian Cup

by admin
Trento, Virtus Bologna and Reggio Emilia qualified for the Final Eight of the Italian Cup

Thanks to the 101-94 success against Generazione Vincente Napoli Basket, Dolomiti Energia Trentino is the third team, after Germani Brescia and Umana Reyer Venezia, arithmetically qualified for the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2024.

After the success on the Estra Pistoia parquet 70-91, Virtus Segafredo Bologna becomes the fourth team to arithmetically reach the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2024, after Germani Brescia, Umana Reyer Venezia and Dolomiti Energia Trentino.

After the home success of 77-59 against Banco di Sardegna Sassari, UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia becomes the fifth team to arithmetically reach the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2024, after Germani Brescia, Umana Reyer Venezia, Dolomiti Energia Trentino and Virtus Segafredo Bologna.

See also  World Cup, here are the blues for the time trial: Ganna chasing the trio in Australia

You may also like

Jesús Corona asks Luis Ángel Malagón for the...

Matte Smets started as captain against Charleroi in...

Tianjin pairs skating combination ranked second in short...

Aspinall already eliminated in the second round

Michael Jordan earned four times more with this...

Serie A, goals and highlights of the 17th...

The “post-00s” who reached the top of the...

Sad Christmas in Tigres, Fulgencio and 2 more...

Jupiler Pro League: our points after RSC Anderlecht...

Slot machine al neon a Sportaza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy