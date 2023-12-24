Ivory Coast: the situation of disabled people – The lamp that shines

Every Saturday, I host the 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. time slot on Radio Al Bayane, the most listened to radio station in Ivory Coast, according to Médiamétrie. I share with you the theme that I addressed on Saturday December 2, 2023: solidarity towards people with disabilities, as a prelude to the International Day of People with Disabilities (IDPD), celebrated every December 3.

A world day

Proclaimed in 1992 by the United Nations, this world day recalls the first article of the universal declaration of human rightsthat stipulates : ” All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are gifted with reason and conscience and must act towards each other in a spirit of fraternity ».

This year, the theme chosen is: “ United in action to save and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for, with and by people with disabilities “. The 1.3 billion people with disabilities in the world are the most affected by this limited progress.

CAPHCI’s advocacy

Since June 2020, the Coordination of Associations of People of Côte d’Ivoire (CAPH-CI), promotes the Memorandum on the inclusion of people with disabilities called “Problems of People with Disabilities in Côte d’Ivoire”. This document highlights progress and suggests avenues for inclusion of people with disabilities.

People with disabilities face many challenges :

Discrimination and stigma : People with disabilities are often victims of discrimination and stigmatization in Ivorian society. They may be excluded from education, employment and social services.

Limited access to services : People with disabilities have limited access to essential services, such as education, health and employment. Public infrastructure, such as schools and transport, is not always accessible to people with disabilities.

Poverty : People with disabilities are more likely to live in poverty than people without disabilities. They often have difficulty finding employment and supporting themselves.

In his statement, on the occasion of the 31st International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Chairman of the Board of Directors (PCA) of the Coordination of Associations of Disabled People of Côte d’Ivoire (CAPH-CI) focuses on “ advocacy and awareness raising as part of the Partnership with local governance actors for the promotion of the rights of people with disabilities, which aims to ensure that everyone can have a say in the governance frameworks of our States and the climate action “. For Yacouba Koné, it is essential to produce better quality data on the inclusion of people with disabilities to achieve the greatest impact. Besides, ” CAPH-CI works alongside other organizations of people with disabilities to collect data on the challenges and opportunities related to realizing their human rights. (…) Our organization is committed to ensuring the safety, health and well-being of people with disabilities in Côte d’Ivoire. Living with a disability can pose great challenges, but also be a source of strength and individuality » insisted the PCA of the CAPH-CI.

Actions of the State of Côte d’Ivoire

In 2015, a Equal Rights and Opportunities for Persons with Disabilities Act was adopted by the Ivorian government. This law prohibits discrimination based on disability and provides measures to promote the inclusion of people with disabilities in society.

In two years (2021-2023), more than 400 people with disabilities have joined the public service. Last year, more than 3,600 vulnerable people benefited from Income Generating Activities (IGA).

Despite these initiatives, there is still much to do to improve the situation of people with disabilities in Côte d’Ivoire. It is important to raise awareness of the law, and to fight against discrimination and stigma.

