Leonardo, for metalworkers the hours are reduced with the same productivity

ROMA – Gift under the tree for those who dream of a short week. Leonardo cleared a customs agreement with metalworkers who will be able to reduce their working hours by up to 16 hours a month, naturally increasing productivity. the group led by Roberto Cingolani with this agreement inaugurates a welfare concept which touches on fundamental points such as working hours, work-life balance, the health and well-being of workers, environmental impact and ESG parameters, up to and including inclusion.

