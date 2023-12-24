AUSL | Communication and press

12/20/2023 – A new car, which will go to strengthen the home palliative care service in Valtaro and Valceno. It is, once again, one donation fruit of generosity dell’Association “The friends of the Valley of the Sun” which, thanks to the organization of charitable initiatives and the collection of offers, made a vehicle worth a total of approximately 23 thousand euros available to the operators of the Valli Taro and Ceno district of the ASL.

L’car donated, the third in a year, is a Suzuki Ignis with all-wheel drive and hybrid power, which will be used by the home care service; in particular, thanks to this medium, the palliative care network will be strengthened, active 24 hours a day throughout the district. “I would like to say my heartfelt thanks – commented the extraordinary commissioner of the Parma Local Health Authority Massimo Fabi – gthe friends of the Valle del Sole, who once again demonstrated great closeness and sensitivity to citizens and operators. With this car – concluded Fabi – we support a project which, for the first time in the province, brings palliative care to homes around the clock”.

So it will be It is possible to carry out visits, therapies and checks at home, at all hours and every day of the year. The “4×4” traction furthermore, it will also be able to ensure greater safety for operatorsin the case of snowy or icy road surfaces, while thehybrid power supply will allow reduce consumption and exhaust gas emissions.

“I want to express deep gratitude – were the words of Giuseppina Rossidirector of the Valli Taro and Ceno district of the ASL – for this umpteenth gesture of generosity, which further qualifies our care system and strengthens it with a view to proximity and appropriateness.”

“Bring palliative care home – added the president of the Friends of the Valle del Sole association Renato Delchiappo – it means guaranteeing patients highly qualified assistance and care, directly in their home, surrounded by the affection of their loved ones. This is why we believed together with the Local Health Authority – he concluded – in the importance of this project and in supporting it with concrete gestures.”

THE HOME CARE SERVICE

Il Home care service of the ASL, known Also like ADI (acronym for Assistance Integrated home care), guarantees nursing care to all citizens which, for health reasons are be bedridden o unable ad be transported in health facilities and have need Of therapy from exams. If necessary, in addition to the family doctor, specialist doctors are also available (for example palliative care specialist, cardiologist, geriatrician, physiatrist, pulmonologist). L’care team is also available for ensure The aidsfor example anti-decubitus beds, i principalslike diapers and drugs that are needed, including those for pain therapy. The home service of the Taro and Ceno Valleys district is currently made up of ten nurses. During 2023, thanks to the training course financed by the Gli amici della Valle del Sole Associationit was possible to organize, on an experimental basis, the24-hour palliative care assistance throughout the district and 12pm in the districts of Fidenza and South-East, thus guaranteeing sick people and their families to remain at home without inappropriate dispatches to the emergency network.

THE “LA VALLEY OF THE SUN” HOSPICE

The Valley of the Sun, a structure of the Primary Care department of the Taro and Ceno Valleys district, has been active since March 2005 within the Santa Maria di Borgotaro hospital. It’s a center of excellence where is the patient And considered above all a person and where the to take care ofeven in suffering and pain, is there most important therapy. Hospitalized people are assisted by a nursing-led team made up of nurses, social and healthcare workers, general practitioners and palliative care doctors, psychologists, social workers and volunteers.

Since November 2017 thehospice La Valle del Sole has also become national training center for the management of people affected by ALSthanks to an agreement stipulated between the Local Health Authority of Parma, the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (AISLA) and the Gli amici della Valle del Sole Association.

