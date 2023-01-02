Spectacular derby in a sold out Palaverde (5,344 spectators), the Nutribullet Treviso beats a never tamed Reyer Venezia. Treviso finds two very precious points in its race for salvation, in addition to the third consecutive victory, while Venice interrupts the series of three hurrahs in a row. It ends 100-93.

In the initial quintets De Raffale finds Moraschini but is without Brooks and Bramos (muscular troubles), Nicola instead is always without Simioni and above all Sokolowski, so there is Sarto as owner. The Nutribullet gets off to a better start with two triples from Banks and a bomb from Iroegbu (13-2), Reyer starts spinning with the warm hands of Moraschini and above all Spissu, who scores 15-13 in the middle of the fraction. Nicola often tries the area, De Raffaele finds the first advantage in the 9th minute again with a shot from the Sardinian point guard, then Iroegbu signs the 23-24.

In the second quarter, a former player on duty, Amedeo Tessitori, unleashes six points in a row (31-31 in the 13th minute), Freeman also finds the field while Banks gets into the rhythm. Treviso finds very heavy points from Cooke (10 in the first half), Banks extends to +4 in the 18th minute, then Granger counters with a triple and goes to the long interval at 48-48, with a stellar Marco Spissu with 19 points in 19 minutes (5/6 from three and even three assists).

The second half begins and Derek Willis tries to get into the rhythm with two free throws and then a dunk, recovering a couple of rebounds in attack. Trouble for Nicola, with Cooke caught immediately with the third foul (in Sorokas) so De Raffaele insists in the paint with Watt to find the basket and foul (51-56) before the third foul, so Iroegbu goes to dunk on Tessitori. Moraschini scores a classy triple on the 24-point siren, but Jantunen also has courage to shoot from the arc (58-59).

Venice already in bonus at 5’34” from the end of the quarter (but Tex makes 1/4) and Banks overtakes from outside (61-59) forcing De Raffaele to call timeout. Useless: Treviso finds two more triples with Iroegbu and Sarto (too free) stops the game again at 69-62. And the troubles for Venice continue: Watt just has time to score in the paint that his fourth foul arrives. With Spissu unrecognizable, it was De Nicolao who rekindled the Umana from 8 meters (in the meantime Parks set up the rockets for a dunk) then rebounding the attack and serving Parks 74-73, while Treviso caused confusion.

The fourth period begins and Banks and Parks challenge each other from the arc, the former puts two in a row and finds the new pass (but it is still the Memphis guard who signs the equal at 79), Cooke returns to dunk while Freeman it doesn’t mesh. The teams start making a lot of mistakes, the only one is Zanelli to find an 8-metre triple, but Watt doesn’t take it (84-81), then Banks burns Moraschini. Spissu finds his first points in the second half only from the line and then Watt steals passes to Zanelli as if he were a guard and goes to crush the -1 (86-85) forcing Nicola to stop the match with 3’20 to go. Iroegbu scores, Parks doesn’t, Banks makes two free throws from Granger (90-85) in the 38th minute.

De Nicolao isn’t afraid and strikes again from outside, but Iroegbu has rockets under the basket. Granger misses the triple, Zanelli instead puts it in (95-88) also taking advantage of the Palaverde factor at 67″. Venice finds the basket heavy with Parks (98-93) but it’s too late.

Venice too fluctuating, with Spissu disappearing in the second half after making pots and lids in the first half, not making the most of the mismatches in the paint. Treviso, on the other hand, finds another sensational performance from Banks and Iroegbu, 30 points each, and tries to breathe.