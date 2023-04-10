Home Sports Trevor Ariza makes $116 million in child support cuts
Trevor Ariza makes $116 million in child support cuts

Trevor Ariza makes $116 million in child support cuts

Ariza files for reduced child support, earns $116 million, can’t afford it

According to related reports, former NBA player Trevor Ariza was unable to maintain a lavish lifestyle after his retirement. , asking for a cut in the monthly child support payments. Ariza asked the court to cut child support. Ariza said he has no average monthly income since retiring in 2022, according to court documents. Ariza has played more than 18 years in the NBA and has a total career salary of $116 million.

