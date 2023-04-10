#Ariza applied to reduce child support to earn $116 million and can’t afford it#

According to related reports, former NBA player Trevor Ariza was unable to maintain a lavish lifestyle after his retirement. , asking for a cut in the monthly child support payments. Ariza asked the court to cut child support. Ariza said he has no average monthly income since retiring in 2022, according to court documents. Ariza has played more than 18 years in the NBA and has a total career salary of $116 million.

[Ariza’s application to reduce child support makes $116 million and can’t afford it]