Tuca Ferretti Takes Controversial Measures to Revive Cruz Azul’s Uncertain Start

Despite the uncertain start of Cruz Azul, Tuca Ferretti returns to take urgent measures… And controversial!

By Guillermo Sandoval

Updated on 07/14/2023 – 10:29 p.m. CST

Cruz Azul will face Tijuana tonight in a match corresponding to day 3 of the Opening 2023. A crucial duel for the team led by Ricardo Ferretti, which will seek to rebuild the path in the nascent tournament of the Liga MX.

And with a view to the meeting, a few minutes ago, the Blue Cross lineup was announced, highlighting the presence of one of their last two reinforcements: the Colombian Willer Firm, who has immediately been required by Tuca Ferretti.

On the figure of the defense, coffee grower, it emphasizes that it was registered before the Liga MX this same Friday, which allowed him to be enabled to debut with Blue Cross. With that, Willer Firm will make his presentation in Mexican soccer, despite the fact that he has only been able to work a couple of days with the team celeste.

On the other hand, it is highlighted the presence of Rodrigo Huescas since the youth squad celeste will be a starter for the first time in the nascent Opening 2023. Meanwhile, it is also noteworthy that Christian Tabó, who remains among the favorites of Tuca Ferretti.

The starting goalkeeper will be Andres Gudino, while the defensive line will be made up of Rodrigo Huescas, Willer Firm, Carlos Salcedo, and Ignacio Rivero. Meanwhile, in the midfield will appear Kevin Brown and Plum Lira, as well as Christian Tabó and Rodolfo Rotondi; and in the axis of attack Moises Vieira and Diber Cambindo.

The party that Blue Cross will hold tonight before Tijuana will be available exclusively on pay television, through FOX Sports PREMIUM as well as from the platform of streamingViX+. In addition, you can follow the game from GO BLUE.

