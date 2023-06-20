This is the ITV inspection that very few know about and that you can do on the date you want

20/06/2023 and las 15:41 CEST

In addition, you can choose between two types of inspections, making it even more practical

And best of all, this option is cheaper.

Today we are used to having to spend the ITV from time to time, and making an appointment to go when it’s our turn is also familiar to us. But what you might not know is that You can choose to go to pass the ITV of your motor vehicle without having to wait for the time to go through the mandatory inspection.

voluntary inspections can be done between mandatory inspections and can be requested by anyone who wants to review the technical state of their vehicle. Therefore, these reviews can be done at any time, and are very useful if we have just bought a second-hand car, or if we have a vehicle at home that we have not driven for a long time and now we have decided that it is the right one. time to recirculate.

Las The options we have for this optional ITV is a full or partial inspection. In the complete inspection we will have a review very similar to the one that is done to the vehicles in the obligatory ITV, in this way the general operation of the car can be determined. The second option is the partial inspection, and in this case the review will focus only on one of the parts of the vehicle.

In addition, one of the advantages of passing these types of reviews is that the price is usually somewhat lower than the mandatory reviews. Yes indeed, in case any type of failure or breakdown is detectedthe owner of the vehicle You must fix it immediately and pass the ITV again so they can confirm that the problem is gone.