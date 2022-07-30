Home Sports Tuchel divorces his ex-wife and spends the holidays with his new Brazilian flame
Tuchel divorces his ex-wife and spends the holidays with his new Brazilian flame

Tuchel divorces his ex-wife and spends the holidays with his new Brazilian flame

The latest on the love life of the Chelsea manager: after the divorce there is a new flame

Thomas Tuchel he’s writing a new chapter in his love life. The Chelsea manager was in fact spotted on his vacation days in the company of Natalie Max, a 35-year-old Brazilian. The incident occurred a few days after the divorce with his ex-wife. The German technician spent pleasant days on a boat in the waters of Sardinia with his new flame, as reported by the English newspaper ‘The Sun’.

The images published by the Sun show an unpublished Thomas Tuchel. The ex player and Natalie Max seemed to be in love and very close. “They held hands on all occasions and looked very happy,” a tourist who spotted the new couple told ‘The Sun’. “They looked very much in love. At one point, Natalie ran her hand over his neck and leaned over to kiss him. They went swimming, relaxed on the beach, had lunch in a hotel restaurant and took a boat to the island of Caprera. “The couple enjoyed the sunset aboard the boat and then retired to a Private villa in the area. Natalie Max, mother of two, currently resides in London. She is considered “a real source of inspiration”, according to the digital portal “Yummy Mummy UK”. At 35 she has her own business in United Kingdom. In addition, the Brazilian maintains a very discreet profile with private social profiles. Tuchel separated from journalist Sissi after thirteen years of relationship. “They tried to avoid the separation, but it was not possible,” they tell ‘The Sun ‘.

July 28 – 3:07 pm

