Rob Brezsny Leo horoscope July 28 / August 3, 2022

Rob Brezsny Leo horoscope July 28 / August 3, 2022

A Leo like you should always have a close relationship with mirrors, both literally and figuratively. For your mental health you should be fully aware of your image and its ever-changing nuances. According to my analysis of the astral omens, it is an ideal time to deepen your relationship with mirrors. An intense phase of introspective exploration and creative self-analysis will do you good, but please remain tender and kind, avoiding self-denigration. Identify the traits of your beauty that have been overlooked or have been tarnished. In this regard, Leo, I also recommend that you ask for feedback from people you trust. They will help you reflect on your efforts to become an even more extraordinary human being.

