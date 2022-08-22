Original title: Tuchel: After the 20th minute of the game, I didn’t think there was a problem with the team’s mentality

Live it on August 22. In the third round of the Premier League, Chelsea lost 0-3 away to Leeds United. Chelsea boss Tuchel was interviewed after the game.

Q: What do you think of the team’s performance in this game? From your point of view, did the team play badly in every way?

A：I think we lost after the first 20 minutes. We created enough chances and then we lost the discipline and repeated what we wanted to do and what we did well in the first 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, it wasn’t a 2-0 game, it was a close game, only we conceded two unnecessary goals.

Then the game was almost over and we lost our spirits. We worked hard in the second half, but the situation was the same: we had passes, we had shots, but we just couldn’t score, and we didn’t take those 50-50 chances.

Q: You know what to expect against Leeds, and you have stressed the importance of making mistakes, but why didn’t the players do that?

A：Because we scored an own goal, gave the opponent an unnecessary set-piece, and conceded the ball. It has nothing to do with the pressure, it has nothing to do with the few kilometers we run, it has nothing to do with the way Leeds play. We should not confuse these things.

We were able to deal with this style of opponents and be a better team, one or two goals ahead, but we conceded an own goal. Set-pieces have nothing to do with anything. When the score becomes 2-0, the confidence of the opponent is at the top. From the body language of our players, we can see that this game is different from the last game. The top 10 of this game The same is true for minutes.

That’s how I feel, it’s amazing that when Leeds make you make mistakes, you don’t get frustrated because it happens. But I didn’t see the team, because of the style of Leeds United, we lost touch on the pitch. That’s when we knew what was going to happen in the next game and the two goals that cost us the game had nothing to do with the opponent’s style of play.

Q: Can I ask about Gallagher's debut? A：Better not, now is not the time to talk about personal performance. Q: Does this underscore the need for another midfielder? A：midfielder? We have Jorginho, Kante, Cheek, Gallagher, Kovacic and more. Q: But Kante and Kovacic are injured, aren't they? A：Yes, it's a problem, but they'll be back. They didn't disappear. Q: Mendy made such a mistake in this game. Will you talk to him about it in private? A：He knows this. The player makes mistakes like this, I don't think it needs to be said too much, he knows it himself. Honestly, it has nothing to do with protecting the player or not, the whole world sees him making mistakes. Making such a crucial mistake at a crucial moment in the game doesn't help the game. He was the one who was the most disappointed about it, because the team paid for his mistakes. Q: Why did the team perform like this? Including against Brentford and West Brom last season. A：I have no idea. I just want to try my best to help the team create chances on the field, not give up. I don't think we're creating real scoring opportunities, set-piece defense is something we desperately need to do well, and we need to be at the level of last season because we're not in a good position at the moment. The first goal was conceded because of a mistake, but my job is to help the team create chances on the pitch, good chances to touch the ball in the box. We can't let that go, we did both today, but even then we'll lose 3-0. It's hard to analyze, but it's the truth. Q: Is this a problem with the team's mentality? A：I think all of you (journalists) have made a mistake. I felt like the opponent ran 11 kilometers longer than us and then we lost 3-0. It was a huge mistake to lose the ball because of set pieces. Only one team can lead 1-0 and that is us. So everyone knows that the opponent runs more than us, it has nothing to do with the mentality. I don't think Mendy made such a mistake because of a mentality problem, but a mentality problem caused by losing the ball from set-pieces. Please don't use mentality as the headline, our mentality is not good enough to defend set pieces, and mentality comes down to discipline, we should do what we should do, and in the first 15-20 minutes of this game, let us change powerful things. That was enough to kill the game and lead us back to where we were last season. If the opponent is given such an opportunity in the opening game, it is possible for them to win. Maybe you don't believe it, I don't think the team has a huge mentality problem, it's just that we're not ready for what's going to happen. Q: What do you think of Koulibaly's red card? A：This reflects a sense of frustration that shouldn't be there. We can't be frustrated in the league, it's a joy to play in this atmosphere and we should accept that. This (red card) shouldn't be and it's not good. Q: Has there been any change in thinking about signing guards? A：I don't know, we'll have to wait. The transfer window is not over, we need to focus on what we have and what we can do. Obviously, we can play at a high level, but we lost our way when we didn't need to. We didn't get caught and lost touch on the court, everything went well. We could win at home at Leeds and have a chance to score, but the opposite is true and I think it's more our fault than the opponent's credit. Q: In the last round against Tottenham, the team's back line performed well, but this game's performance was shocking。 A：No, I'm not shocked by their performance, I'm just analyzing the game, we don't have time to make a fuss. For the first 20 minutes, we defended the opponent, but then we did something that made us lose our dominance and our ability to create chances on the pitch. But we were not oppressed by our opponents, we were not created by our opponents, and the team was not in chaos. I understand why you guys made this a story, but it wasn't like that for me. We didn't lose discipline, we didn't run around on the field; we didn't lose discipline on the ball, but we didn't do enough. After the 20th minute of the game, we were out of shape, but it wasn't that we couldn't deal with anything. Today's story is about set-pieces and mistakes, and it's hard to analyze the whole thing.

