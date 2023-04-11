Aston Villa have a strong interest in signing England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, from Manchester City. (Football Insider)
Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge met with Barcelona but no transfer proposal was offered for the Argentine forward, 35. (Cadena Ser, via Mirror)
Germany winger Marco Reus, 33, is set to sign a new deal at Borussia Dortmund – but will take a pay cut to stay. (Image – in German)
West Ham are monitoring Manchester United’s English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 25, with the prospect of a summer move. (Football Insider)
Arsenal are open to selling England Under-21 forward Folarin Balogun in the summer. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Reims. (Times – subscription required)
Arsenal and Chelsea are among numerous clubs interested in a move for Wolfsburg and Germany right-back Ridle Baku, 25. (Image – in German)
Chelsea hope to keep Joao Felix next season. The Blues signed the 23-year-old Portugal forward on loan from Atletico Madrid in January. (Fabrizio Romano)
Newcastle United want to sign Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, 21, from Watford in the summer. (Football Insider)
Brighton are hopeful of agreeing a new contract with 18-year-old Republic of Ireland forward Evan Ferguson, despite strong interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. (Mail)
Brighton are interested in signing English winger Reiss Nelson from Arsenalwith the 23-year-old a free agent this summer. (Mail)
Liverpool want to sign Bristol City’s England Under-19 midfielder Alex Scott this summer, but West Ham and Wolves are also interested in the 19-year-old. (Mail)