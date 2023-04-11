Given the recent cases of massive poisoning of canines and cats in various neighborhoods of the Manaure Balcón del Cesar municipality, the municipal Administration announced a reward of up to 10 million for information that allows the capture of those responsible for this action that is punishable by law. .

The announcement was made by the mayor, Henry Oñate Fragozo, who reiterated that the decision was made in a Public Order Committee held with the National Police, the Army, and the Secretary of Government to locate the culprits of this criminal action that has to do with the poisoning of dogs and cats in the jurisdiction.

People who report will have absolute confidentiality and can do so through the telephone lines 3106525544 (National Police), and 3233147011 (National Army).

Rosalba Santodomingo, Secretary of Government of Manaure Balcón del Cesar, added that 22 cases of massive and systematic poisoning of canines and cats were exposed in the Security Committee, which had been reported by the community itself.

Recently, residents of the El Carmen and La Curva neighborhoods publicly denounced the poisoning of at least 14 dogs in the area, actions that are allegedly committed by criminals to later break into homes.

The case is in the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office, so that it can act against these events that have caused commotion in the area.

The Criminal Code establishes in its article 336: “Anyone who, without being legally authorized, uses poison, explosive means or other instruments or arts of similar destructive or non-selective efficacy for fauna for hunting or fishing, will be punished with the penalty of imprisonment from four months to two years or a fine from eight to twenty-four months and, in any case, that of special disqualification for profession or trade and special disqualification for the exercise of the right to hunt or fish for a period of one to three years. If the damage caused was of notorious importance, the aforementioned prison sentence will be imposed in its upper half.

