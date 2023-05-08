Home » Tumulte bei argentinischem Superclasico – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Tumulte bei argentinischem Superclasico – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Tumulte bei argentinischem Superclasico – sport.ORF.at

The Argentine Superclasico between capital clubs River Plate and Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires led to chaotic scenes on Sunday. After a controversial penalty decision, Miguel Borja scored just before the final whistle for the hosts River at the Estadio Monumental to make it 1-0.

After possible provocations, a scuffle broke out on the field between players from the two clubs and referee Dario Herrera sent off three players from each team and Boca coach Jorge Almiron with a red card.

APA/AFP/Luis Robayo

The rivalry between Boca and River is legendary. For fear of violent clashes, away fans are not allowed in Argentina, with a few exceptions, in the stadiums.

In 2018, the final between Boca and River in the Copa de Libertadores even had to be moved to Madrid for security reasons after the bus carrying the Boca players was attacked by River fans on the way to the stadium.

See also  FC Bayern: Indiscipline - "I have no desire to play policeman," says Tuchel

You may also like

Naples continues to celebrate, the rapper Clementino among...

Formula 1: At Ferrari, frustration is increasing

Pope: Sports should always be a hobby –...

bad ferrari usa – Tiscali Sport

Badminton player Louda won the tournament in Mexico...

Vlahovic after Lukaku, that’s enough: you can’t play...

“The Lensois model should inspire French clubs, especially...

The 154 fans arrested in the Netherlands for...

GLOSA: The Czech Republic has a team without...

boom in bicycle repairs and maintenance, declining in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy