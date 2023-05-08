Tumulte bei argentinischem Superclasico – sport.ORF.at

The Argentine Superclasico between capital clubs River Plate and Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires led to chaotic scenes on Sunday. After a controversial penalty decision, Miguel Borja scored just before the final whistle for the hosts River at the Estadio Monumental to make it 1-0.

After possible provocations, a scuffle broke out on the field between players from the two clubs and referee Dario Herrera sent off three players from each team and Boca coach Jorge Almiron with a red card.

APA/AFP/Luis Robayo



The rivalry between Boca and River is legendary. For fear of violent clashes, away fans are not allowed in Argentina, with a few exceptions, in the stadiums.

In 2018, the final between Boca and River in the Copa de Libertadores even had to be moved to Madrid for security reasons after the bus carrying the Boca players was attacked by River fans on the way to the stadium.