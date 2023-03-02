Il Torino the search for a striker who guarantees a sufficient number of goals for the leap in quality continues. For this Vagnati is strongly pressing on M’Bala Nzola. The Angolan striker from Spezia has so far scored 11 goals, proving that he has put the last difficult season behind him. Spezia would not want to sell him, but without renewal they will be forced to let him go.

Meanwhile the Roma seems to have entered the optics of ideas to find a replacement for Rui Patricio and would be thinking about William Vicar. There is strong competition for the goalkeeper, especially abroad, but Pinto wants to be one step ahead.

Let’s see the negotiations that are developing this week.

Nzola to Torino: 60%

That of Nzola is the name that Juric likes most in view of the next season. The 26-year-old Angolan striker has not yet renewed his contract expiring in 2024 and this has put several clubs on edge. Nzola is experiencing the ripening season and could end up on the market in the summer. The grenades have been following the evolution of the player’s situation for some time and in June they could present an offer to make Nzola Belotti’s heir.

Florentine Baschirotto: 40%

The Fiorentina is looking for a defender for next year and has bet Bashkir. The central defender is playing a great season with Lecce and is gaining the attention of several clubs. The purple club is looking for a centre-back who can raise the level of the squad and has identified the right reinforcement in the player from Puglia. Corvino starts from a valuation of 10-15 million for his player, thanks to the interest

Vicar at Rome: 35%

The Roma has targeted William Vicar to replace Rui Patricio next season. With Juventus appearing to have bet on Carnesecchi, the Giallorossi club in Italy seem to have a free rein, but must beware of their European rivals. Pinto has begun work on this deal which presents many difficulties. The goalkeeper’s rating rises with each passing day, so Pinto has to play in advance to try and convince Empoli.

Adama Traore to Napoli: 30%

Il Napoli for next year he is thinking about a restyling on the wings. For this reason, there is an old dot among the market objectives: Adam Traore. The Spaniard won’t renew his contract with Wolverhampton, so he’s already free to discuss his future. Giuntoli has never hidden his interest in this player with a powerful and very fast physique. The DS has already started exploratory talks with Jorge Mendes, Traorè’s prosecutor. The player is also courted by Atletico Madrid, but nothing is decided. Napoli therefore remains in the running.

Jutglà to Lazio: 20%

The Lazio is always on the hunt for a tip for next season. Every week there is a new name that is compared to the Biancocelesti. The last is to Ferran Jutlà. The 24-year-old Spaniard is enjoying a good season in the Jupiter League for Bruges. Biancocelesti observers were impressed by the former product of the Barcelona cantera who has finally demonstrated the goalscoring skills that were recognized at the beginning of his career. That’s why his name is in Tare’s notebook.

David Luciani