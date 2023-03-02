Home News Drug sales point intervenes near a school in Pitalito
Drug sales point intervenes near a school in Pitalito

Drug sales point intervenes near a school in Pitalito

In the operation, a man was captured along with two teenagers, who were caught dosing the alkaloids.

A point of sale of narcotics was recently intervened in the Lara de Bonilla neighborhood of the municipality of Pitalito, which had been significantly affecting the children and adolescents of an educational institution in the sector.

According to Colonel Gustavo Camargo, commander of the Huila Police Department, “this operation is thanks to the information provided by the Civic Participation Network and the work of the Judicial Police and intelligence carried out by the Criminal Investigation Section, which allowed the order to be obtained. search and search of a house located in the vicinity of the educational establishment, which resulted in the capture of a man known by the alias “Borbón”, who allegedly instrumentalized two adolescents aged 15 and 16, who, they were apprehended in flagrante delicto dosing the drugs. Likewise, it is believed that they were used for marketing.

It should be noted that the search found 55 marijuana cigarettes, 9 cocaine ballots, 1 blender to crush the drugs and small plastic bags for packaging.

These three men were left at the disposal of the corresponding Prosecutors, as allegedly responsible for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and carrying narcotics.

