Turin Cremonese, the probable formations

Turin Cremonese, the probable formations


Last match of the 23rd day of Serie A. The hosts of Turin face a Cremonese in difficulty. Juric loses Vlasic, out for a muscle problem in the right rectus femoris. din the first minute Linetty and Ola Aina, while Ballardini will have to do without Vasquez, Okereke and Dessers. Live race on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW

TURIN-CREMONESE LIVE

Different goals, but the same need to score points. That is how Torino e Cremona they arrive at the challenge that closes the 23rd day of Serie A. Juric’s team wants respond to the victory of Bolognawhile that of Ballardini is chasing points for ctry to keep alive the hopes of salvation. Furthermore, both teams are coming off a defeat: Torino lost at Milan, while Cremonese were overwhelmed by Napoli. The challenge will be played at 20.45 at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino and will be live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW.

Turin, Juric launches Linetty and Ola Aina. Out Vlasic

In midfield Linetty e Country Life they go towards a starting shirt: they will take the place of Guinean e Ricardo Rodriguez. Defense confirmed with Dijdij, Schuurs and Buongiorno. In attack Karamoh and Sanabria. There are five absentees: a Lazaro, Turn it off, Ricci e Pilgrims it also adds Vlasicforced to forfeit for a muscle problem in the right rectus femoris.

TORINO (3-5-2): Milinkovic Savic; Dijdij, Schuurs, Buongiorno; Singo, Linetty, Ilic, Ola Aina, Miranchuk; Karamoh, Sanabria

Cremonese, Ballardini without three starters

Heavy absences in the Cremonese house. Indeed, David Ballardini he will have to do without three starters for the match against Turin: the suspended one Vasquez and the injured Okereke e Dessers. The offensive duo will consist of Ciofani e Afena-Gyan. On the left there will be Valeri. A change also in defense: Lochoshvili in the place of Discomfort.

CREMONESE (3-5-2): Carnesecchi; Ferrari, Chiriches, Lochoshvili; Sernicola, Pickel, Castagnetti, Meitè, Valeri; Ciofani, Afena-Gyan.

