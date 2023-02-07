The Ghanaian former Chelsea striker, who scored his first goal for Hatayspor on Sunday, was among the missing along with the club’s sporting director, Taner Savut, and interpreter Emre Aslan. According to the English media, which cite Portuguese sources, the footballer would have been found: he would have “breathing difficulties and his right foot injured” but he would be alive and already in hospital for first aid TURKEY EARTHQUAKE, NEWS AND REACTIONS

Wounded but alive. According to various English media, which cite Portuguese sources, the former footballer of ChelseaChristian Male, would have been found under the rubble and brought to safety after the terrible earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, causing thousands of deaths and injuries. Atsu, found alive after an extensive search and rescue operation, would be wounded in the right footcon respiratory difficulties, but safe and already transported and hospitalized for treatment. The 31-year-old Ghanaian, now all’Hatayspor Of Kahramanmaras (one of the areas where the earthquake hit hard) he played in England in 2013 for Chelsea (although he has no official appearances for the Blues), then he was at Everton (5 appearances) and Newcastle, where he collected 121 matches scoring 8 goals. He also boasts experience with Porto, Vitesse and Malaga.

Turkey earthquake, sports competitions suspended Atsu had lived a Sunday as a protagonist, scoring the first goal for Hatayspor against Kasimpasaspor. A perfect free-kick in the 97th minute, decisive for his team’s victory. Three fundamental points in the fight for salvation, celebrated by the team in the locker room complete with a group photo. Then the sad night that shook Turkey. Among those who have launched an appeal to help rescuers there is also Volkan Demirelnow coach of Atsu’s team and former goalkeeper of the Turkish national team. See also Prodi, the Via Emilia and the Communists. "I was studying Latin in the PCI's house" - breaking latest news

Among the victims there would also be Türkaslan, portiere dello Yeni Malatyaspor Among the victims of the earthquake there would also be Eyüp Türkaslan, 28enne portiere dello Yeni Malatyaspor, club di seconda division. The Daily Mail and the Independent also reported the news. Instead, the athlete’s wife, second goalkeeper of the city’s club, would be saved Malatya, in eastern Anatolia and not far away from the border with Syria. “Our prayers are with you” writes his team with a post on social media.

