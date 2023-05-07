Home » turns blue for the Scudetto of Napoli-Corriere TV
Sports

turns blue for the Scudetto of Napoli-Corriere TV

by admin
turns blue for the Scudetto of Napoli-Corriere TV

Flags, choirs, banners, smoke bombs, fireworks, trumpets in the heart of the Campania city

Flags, chants, banners, smoke bombs, fireworks, trumpets, in Naples the party exploded at the whistle of the Dacia Arena and shows no sign of stopping. Plebiscite Squareil Seafronti Spanish Quarters they were invaded by the cheering people who had been waiting for 33 years. More than on New Year’s Eve, more than on Carnival, the symbolic places of the city are filled with the celebration of the blue fans of all ages.

May 5, 2023 – Updated May 5, 2023, 09:55 am

© breaking latest news

See also  derthona - The Province of Pavia Pavia

You may also like

De Laurentiis joke, are you angry with Juve...

Pianguan County held the first “Qingfeng Cup” staff...

in Haute-Vienne, the social utility of sport boosted...

Wizard’s Crud. Staněk is a top goalkeeper, I...

Milan-Cortina, CEO Varnier: “The bobsleigh track costs 85...

Sabalenka wins Madrid final against Swiatek

Scattered considerations after Cremonese-Spezia (2-0)

How to wash your e-bike – SportOutdoor24

Veteran cadres across the province help the Asian...

Euroleague: AS Monaco grants 300 fewer tickets than...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy