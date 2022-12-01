For him they are heroes, even if they faced giants on Sunday. In the end they have put their soul, a lot of heart, all the passion possible. Like their little fan, cheering them on from the bench. Edoardo Pozzobon’s special Sunday – just 6 years old but with an extraordinary passion for basketball – was not ruined by Nutribullet’s defeat against Armani Milano: for him it was only joy, happiness, enthusiasm.

The protagonist of TvB Experience, the contest organized by At the Tribune with Treviso Basket to bring one of our little players to the bench at Palaverde, he once again gave us priceless emotion. Edo arrived well before the tap-off with his mother Angelica Montagner, he had time to give Sorokas a high five, put on his new Treviso Basket shirt, take selfies with Sarto and Jantunen, then run onto the pitch right in extremis before the national anthem, with the team lined up, together with captain Zanelli and finding himself right among them, he so little, while they huddled together to give each other the last encouragement before the tap-off.

Edo then ran towards his mother Angelica and together they cheered as hard as they could, and it doesn’t matter for the result: something unforgettable remains.

