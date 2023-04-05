7
After the Young Boys’ victory in the cup semi-final, there were wild scenes in St. Jakob-Park. Basel supporters attack the staff at their home stadium. Four employees ended up in the hospital.
those. After Tuesday’s cup semifinals, riots broke out in Basel’s St. Jakob Park. As the cantonal police in Basel-Stadt reported in a communiqué, masked people physically attacked the stadium security forces after the 4-2 victory of the Bernese Young Boys. They injured three employees seriously and another moderately severely. The paramedics had to deliver them to nearby hospitals.
See also Matic's brother knows the city and the Roma locker room - Forzaroma.info - Latest news As Roma calcio - Interviews, photos and videos