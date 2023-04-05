Home Sports Two arrested and three seriously injured after FCB game
Two arrested and three seriously injured after FCB game

After the Young Boys’ victory in the cup semi-final, there were wild scenes in St. Jakob-Park. Basel supporters attack the staff at their home stadium. Four employees ended up in the hospital.

Heated mood: Basel fans in St. Jakob-Park. (archive image)

Georgios Kefalas / Keystone

those. After Tuesday’s cup semifinals, riots broke out in Basel’s St. Jakob Park. As the cantonal police in Basel-Stadt reported in a communiqué, masked people physically attacked the stadium security forces after the 4-2 victory of the Bernese Young Boys. They injured three employees seriously and another moderately severely. The paramedics had to deliver them to nearby hospitals.

