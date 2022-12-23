People’s Daily Online, Beijing, December 21 (Reporter Lu Jing) According to the official website of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, on the evening of December 20, Beijing time, China‘s Guangxi Dazhai Village and Chongqing Jingzhu Village were selected as the “Best Tourist Villages” by the United Nations World Tourism Organization in 2022. “.

It is reported that the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s “Best Tourism Country” selection will start in 2021, aiming to promote the protection and sustainable development of rural cultural heritage through tourism. In 2022, a total of 136 candidate villages from 57 countries participated in the election, and finally 32 villages were selected. The number of selected villages in China ranked first in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition to Yucun Village in Zhejiang Province and Xidi Village in Anhui Province, four villages in my country have been selected as the “Best Tourism Villages” by the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

In recent years, the Chinese-style rural tourism development model has not only become a strong driving force for the overall revitalization of the countryside and the recovery of the tourism market, but also opened a new path to tell Chinese stories through Chinese villages, carry out mutual learning among civilizations, and promote the construction of a better world.

Autumn in Dazhai Village.Image source: Official website of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism

Dazhai Village is located in Longsheng Autonomous County, Guilin City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Dazhai Village makes full use of the local farming terraces, Hongyao culture and natural scenery to develop rural tourism, forming terraced landscapes such as “Xishan Shaoyue”, “Thousand-story Sky Ladder” and “Golden Buddha Peak”. Hair and Hongyao weaving skills, collective weddings, bonfire parties, etc., transforming Hongyao traditional culture into tourism. At the same time, the protection of ancient dwellings and ancient buildings will be fed back with tourism income, and terraced fields will be restored.

Jingzhu Village in the sunset.Image source: Official website of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism

Jingzhu Village is located in Xiannvshan Street, Wulong District, Chongqing City. Jingzhu Village revitalizes traditional nostalgia with modern creativity. On the one hand, it retains the lifestyle and architectural features rooted in the unique geographical and cultural environment. On the other hand, it introduces modern creativity to recreate the public cultural space, and uses local tiles, wood and rammed earth walls to echo and promote. The traditional culture of the village injects vitality into the ancient village.

