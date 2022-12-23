Only “The Wandering Earth 2” is suitable for Chinese audiences? “Avatar 2” global box office list: the contribution of Chinese people is second

Yu Dong of Bona Pictures publicly stated that “Avatar 2” is not suitable for Chinese audiences, and they look forward to “The Wandering Earth 2”, which also caused dissatisfaction among many netizens.

As of this Tuesday, the global box office of the film “Avatar: The Way of Water” has exceeded 500 million US dollars. The top 11 film markets of the film are (the box office is accumulated from this Monday):

North America $150.4 million

Mainland China US$62.1 million

South Korea $27.4 million

France $26 million

India $22 million

Germany $21.3 million

UK $16.3 million

Mexico $15.6 million

Australia $12.5 million

Italy $11.7 million

$10 million in Brazil

Yu Dong was recently invited to participate in the 4th Hainan International Film Festival. When talking about the innovation of Bona Films in the main theme narrative in recent years and the different development paths of Chinese and American films, he mentioned “Avatar: The Way of Water” “(“Avatar 2” for short) This movie means that American movies are more about sci-fi heroes and anime heroes, and these are gradually far away from today’s Chinese movie viewing habits, which leads Chinese audiences to prefer For domestic films, I like film and television works that revolve around Chinese stories and are in line with China‘s national conditions and Chinese culture. Yu Dong also said, “I am looking forward to the fact that “The Wandering Earth 2” can surpass “Avatar 2″.”

As soon as this remark came out, it caused a thousand layers of waves. Some netizens directly replied, “Don’t represent me, thank you” “The World Cup is not suitable for Chinese people to watch, but the Chinese Super League is suitable.”

However, many netizens expressed their support for “”Avatar 2″ is really boring, it’s just special effects” and “American spiritualist movies are not suitable for China“.

Some netizens also said that good movies do not distinguish between China and foreign countries. “A good movie will naturally have a box office, regardless of China and foreign countries.” Inclusive, cultural, all kinds of excellent film and television works from various countries”.